Sept 14 (Reuters) - STOCKMANN OYJ ABP

* STOCKMANN IS NEGOTIATING THE DIVESTMENT OF ITS NEVSKY CENTRE PROPERTY

* STOCKMANN IS NEGOTIATING THE DIVESTMENT OF ITS NEVSKY CENTRE PROPERTY

* SAYS NO DECISION HAS BEEN MADE ON SALE OF PROPERTY, AND THERE IS NO CERTAINTY REGARDING COMPLETION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)