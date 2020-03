BRIEF-Stockmann-Owned Lindex Adjusts Its Personnel Resources Due To Coronavirus

March 20 (Reuters) - Stockmann Oyj Abp:

* STOCKMANN-OWNED LINDEX HAS INITIATED MEASURES AND ADJUSTS ITS PERSONNEL RESOURCES DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS

* LINDEX WILL VERIFY COST STRUCTURE ON SEVERAL LEVELS AND RE-PRIORITISE AND POSTPONE COSTS AS WELL AS INVESTMENTS

* IN ORDER TO MINIMISE NEGATIVE IMPACTS CAUSED BY CORONAVIRUS SITUATION, LINDEX ADJUSTS ITS PERSONNEL RESOURCES ACCORDING TO WEAKER DEMAND AND INITIATES COOPERATION NEGOTIATIONS FOR ITS WHOLE PERSONNEL IN SWEDEN, NORWAY AND FINLAND

* LINDEX ALSO ADJUSTS ITS PERSONNEL RESOURCES WHICH MEANS DIFFERENT FORMS OF MEASURES

* FOR LINDEX LARGEST MARKETS, SWEDEN, NORWAY AND FINLAND, WILL CARRY OUT TRADE UNION NEGOTIATIONS WITH RELATION TO SHORT-TERM LAY-OFFS

* NEGOTIATIONS CONCERN PERSONNEL IN STORES, HEAD OFFICE, COUNTRY OFFICES AND DISTRIBUTION CENTRE, 3 800 EMPLOYEES IN TOTAL

* NEGOTIATIONS HAVE ALREADY STARTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)