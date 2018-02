BRIEF-Stockmann Oyj Abp Q4 Revenue EUR ‍315.7​ Million (Reuters Poll EUR 315 Million)

Feb 14 (Reuters) - STOCKMANN OYJ ABP :

* Q4 REVENUE EUR ‍315.7​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 315 MILLION)

* Q4 ADJUSTED. EBIT EUR ‍24.2​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 24.1 MILLION)

* ‍WILL PROPOSE NO DIVIDEND TO BE PAID FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017.​

* ‍EXPECTS GROUP‘S REVENUE FOR 2018 TO BE ON A PAR WITH PREVIOUS YEAR​

* ‍ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE IN 2018.​

* ‍“LINDEX‘S PERFORMANCE WAS NOT SATISFACTORY, SO WE HAVE INITIATED FIRM MEASURES TO ENSURE ITS TURNAROUND”​

* SAYS ‍FIRST-QUARTER OPERATING RESULT WILL STILL REMAIN ON A LOW LEVEL​

* ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FOR 2018 IS ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY EUR 40-45 MILLION​