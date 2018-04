April 27 (Reuters) - Stockmann Oyj Abp:

* STOCKMANN EXPECTS GROUP’S REVENUE FOR 2018 TO BE ON A PAR WITH PREVIOUS YEAR

* ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE IN 2018

* Q1 ADJUSTED. EBIT LOSS EUR 24.8 MILLION (REUTERS POLL: LOSS EUR 24.7 MILLION)

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 202.4 MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 213 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)