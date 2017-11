BRIEF-Stockmann refinances its long-term credit facilities

Nov 16 (Reuters) - STOCKMANN OYJ ABP:

* STOCKMANN REFINANCES ITS LONG-TERM CREDIT FACILITIES, CONSIDERS THE ISSUANCE OF NEW NOTES AND ANNOUNCES A CONSENT SOLICITATION OF ITS NOTES DUE 2018

* ‍AGREED ON REFINANCING OF ITS LONG-TERM CREDIT FACILITIES.​

* ‍NEW CREDIT FACILITIES ARE TO REPLACE EXISTING EUR 700 MILLION BILATERAL CREDIT FACILITIES​

* ‍A EUR 650 MILLION SECURED TERM AND REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES AGREEMENT HAS BEEN SIGNED​