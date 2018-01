BRIEF-Stockmann Says FY2017 Operating Profit Will Not Reach Profit Guidance

Jan 11 (Reuters) - STOCKMANN OYJ ABP:

* PRELIMINARY INFORMATION ON STOCKMANN‘S REVENUE AND OPERATING PROFIT IN 2017

* ACC TO ‍PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION, STOCKMANN GROUP‘S REVENUE WAS APPROXIMATELY EUR 315 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017​

* ‍GROUP‘S REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2017 AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 1 056 MILLION, DOWN BY 1% IN COMPARABLE BUSINESSES.​

* ‍STOCKMANN GROUP‘S OPERATING PROFIT FOR 2017 WILL NOT REACH PROFIT GUIDANCE PUBLISHED ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2017​

* ‍COSTS IN STOCKMANN‘S OPERATIONS WERE ALSO HIGHER THAN TARGETED IN Q4.​

* SHARES FALL 4 PERCENT