Nov 16 (Reuters) - Stockmann

* Finnish department store and fashion chain group says continues talks of the divestment of its Nevsky Centre property in St.Petersburgh

* ”We do believe that we will reach a deal on Nevsky Centre… The process and the discussions are ongoing, and we think that there will be a conclusion at some stage,” CFO Kai Laitinen told Reuters

* The shopping centre has a book value of 181 million euros Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)