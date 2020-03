BRIEF-Stoke Therapeutics - Expects Enrollment Of Patients In Part A Of Phase 1/2A Monarch Single-Ascending Dose Study Of STK-001 In Second Half Of 2020

March 23 (Reuters) - Stoke Therapeutics Inc:

* STOKE THERAPEUTICS - EXPECTS BENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS IN PART A OF PHASE 1/2A MONARCH SINGLE-ASCENDING DOSE STUDY OF STK-001 IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* STOKE THERAPEUTICS - NOMINATION OF A SECOND PRODUCT CANDIDATE FOR TREATMENT OF AN ADDITIONAL GENETIC DISEASE EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* STOKE THERAPEUTICS - ADDITIONAL TOXICOLOGY STUDIES NOW UNDERWAY; PRELIMINARY DATA FROM MONARCH STUDY STILL ANTICIPATED IN 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: