BRIEF-Stolt-Nielsen Q1 Net Result Swings To Loss USD 20.2 Mln

* REG-STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED REPORTS UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

* Q1 REVENUE $ 498.8 MILLION VERSUS $ 501.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COMPANY REPORTED A FIRST-QUARTER NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF $20.0 MILLION, WITH REVENUE OF $498.8 MILLION

* Q1 NET LOSS $ 20.2 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT $ 6.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT $16.6 MILLION VERSUS $ 42.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT END OF Q1 COMPANY HAD $519 MILLION IN AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY

* HAS BEEN UNABLE TO QUANTIFY POSSIBLE IMPAIRMENTS OF LONG-TERM ASSETS, DUE TO DIFFICULTIES IN DETERMINING HOW COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL EVOLVE AND EFFECTS IT MAY HAVE

* WHILE EFFECTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAVE SUBSTANTIALLY ALTERED OUR OUTLOOK FOR 2020, STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED’S FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS WERE ONLY SLIGHTLY IMPACTED

* UNDERLYING RECOVERY OF CHEMICAL TANKER MARKETS THAT STARTED IN 2019 CONTINUED IN Q1, WITH BOTH HIGHER SPOT RATES AND CONTRACTS RENEWED AT AN AVERAGE INCREASE OF 4.74%

* STOLT TANKERS’ FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY HIGHER BUNKER COSTS RESULTING FROM SWITCHOVER TO LOW-SULPHUR FUEL, AND DELAYS DUE TO SCHEDULING ISSUES ARISING FROM DELAYS IN DRYDOCKING ASSOCIATED WITH SCRUBBER AND WASTE WATER TREATMENT INSTALLATIONS

* STOLT TANK CONTAINERS, HIGHER SHIPMENTS AND IMPROVED UTILISATION DROVE AN INCREASE IN TRANSPORTATION REVENUE

* HOWEVER, THIS WAS MORE THAN OFFSET BY HIGHER MOVE-RELATED COSTS DUE TO IMO 2020 LOW-SULPHUR FUEL CHARGES IMPOSED BY CARRIERS AND INCREASED REPOSITIONING COSTS FROM BUILD-UP OF TANK CONTAINERS IN CHINA AS A RESULT OF EXTENDED CHINESE NEW YEAR DUE TO COVID-19

* ON CORONAVIRUS: STOLTHAVEN TERMINALS’ OPERATIONAL RESULTS WERE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS, AS MARKETS REMAINED STABLE

* STOLT SEA FARM, IN CONTRAST, WAS QUICKLY IMPACTED BY PANDEMIC, DUE TO WIDESPREAD SHUTDOWNS OF RESTAURANTS AND HOTELS IN SSF’S MAIN MARKETS IN SPAIN AND ITALY, RESULTING IN A SIGNIFICANT WRITE-OFF OF BIOMASS INVENTORY VALUE

* AT STOLT TANKERS, CONTRACT VOLUMES REMAIN RELATIVELY HEALTHY AND CONTRACT RENEWALS CONTINUE WITH IMPROVED TERMS, THOUGH WE ARE EXPERIENCING SOME PORT DELAYS

* STOLT TANK CONTAINERS CONTINUES TO SEE A ROBUST MARKET, REPORTING A RECORD NUMBER OF SHIPMENTS IN MARCH AND UTILISATION OF 71%

* WE CONTINUE TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT REPOSITIONING COSTS AS A RESULT OF RAPIDLY CHANGING TRADE FLOWS