BRIEF-Stone Energy Corp Announces Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.85

March 12 (Reuters) - Stone Energy Corp:

* STONE ENERGY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS

* STONE ENERGY CORP - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.85

* STONE ENERGY - NET DAILY PRODUCTION DURING Q4 AVERAGED ABOUT 17.6 MBOE PER DAY VERSUS 19.2 MBOE PER DAY FOR QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017

* STONE ENERGY CORP QTRLY ‍TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGLS REVENUE $76.2 MILLION VERSUS $112.2 MILLION​

* STONE ENERGY - ‍Q4 VOLUMES AFFECTED BY 5 DAYS OF DOWNTIME FROM HURRICANE NATE & 10 DAY PLANNED SHUT-IN OF POMPANO PLATFORM IN NOV​

* STONE ENERGY CORP - ‍AUTHORIZED FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET OF UP TO $212 MILLION​

* STONE ENERGY - ‍ FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DATED ON/AFTER MARCH 1, 2017 WILL NOT BE COMPARABLE WITH THOSE ISSUED PRIOR TO THAT DATE ON ACCOUNTING CHANGES​