BRIEF-Stone Energy Corp Announces Year-End Reserves, Production Update, Preliminary Capital Budget

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Stone Energy Corp:

* STONE ENERGY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR-END RESERVES, PRODUCTION UPDATE AND 2018 PRELIMINARY CAPITAL BUDGET

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET OF UP TO $212 MILLION​

* ‍PRODUCTION VOLUMES AVERAGED APPROXIMATELY 17.6 THOUSAND BOE PER DAY FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017​

* EXPECT PRODUCTION RATES TO RANGE FROM 17.5 MBOE PER DAY TO 18.0 MBOE PER DAY FOR Q1 2018

* ‍Q4 VOLUMES INCLUDED 5 DAYS OF DOWNTIME FROM HURRICANE NATE,10 DAY SHUT-IN OF POMPANO PLATFORM IN NOV TO REPLACE COMPRESSOR ENGINE​