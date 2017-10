Aug 7 (Reuters) - Stone Energy Corp

* Stone Energy Corporation announces second quarter 2017 results

* Stone Energy Corp - ‍production volumes averaged 20.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day for three months ended June 30, 2017​

* Stone Energy Corp - qtrly ‍oil revenue $61.7 million versus $72.7 million

* Stone Energy Corp - qtrly loss per share ‍$0.32​