BRIEF-Stone Energy says‍ workforce reduction plans are expected to be completed by end of Q2 2017

* Stone Energy Corp says‍ workforce reduction plans are expected to be substantially completed by end of q2 of 2017 - sec filing​

* Stone Energy Corp - ‍ in connection with reductions, company estimates it will incur a pre-tax charge of approximately $5-6 million in q2 of 2017​

* Stone Energy Corp - workforce reduction percentage and range of expected charges exclude effects of a smaller reduction made in late-april 2017