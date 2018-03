March 29 (Reuters) - Stonemor Partners Lp:

* STONEMOR PARTNERS - Q4 REVENUE $85.3 MILLION ON PRELIMINARY BASIS

* STONEMOR PARTNERS L.P. PROVIDES PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR 2017 AND ANNOUNCES DELAY IN FILING FORM 10-K

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE ABOUT $338.2 MILLION

* SEES Q4 2017 REVENUE ABOUT $85.3 MILLION