March 14 (Reuters) - Stonemor Partners Lp:

* STONEMOR PARTNERS L.P. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION FOR FILING FORM 10-K

* STONEMOR PARTNERS LP-WILL BE FILING FORM 12B-25, ON MARCH 19,TO EXTEND TO APRIL 2, DUE DATE FOR FILING REPORT ON FORM 10-K FOR FY ENDED DEC 31, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)