18 days ago
BRIEF-StoneMor Partners L.P. provides partnership updates
#Market News
July 28, 2017 / 11:18 AM / 18 days ago

BRIEF-StoneMor Partners L.P. provides partnership updates

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Stonemor Partners Lp

* StoneMor Partners Lp says has received waiver and amendment from its lenders which extends date by which co must file its form 10-K to August 15, 2017

* StoneMor Partners Lp says also announced that it would delay determination of its unitholder distribution for Q2 until after it files its form 10-K

* StoneMor Partners Lp - partnership expects to complete the review and to announce timing and amount of distribution within 2 weeks following filing of 10-K Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

