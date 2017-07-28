BRIEF-StoneMor Partners L.P. provides partnership updates

July 28 (Reuters) - Stonemor Partners Lp

* StoneMor Partners Lp says has received waiver and amendment from its lenders which extends date by which co must file its form 10-K to August 15, 2017

* StoneMor Partners Lp says also announced that it would delay determination of its unitholder distribution for Q2 until after it files its form 10-K

* StoneMor Partners Lp - partnership expects to complete the review and to announce timing and amount of distribution within 2 weeks following filing of 10-K