BRIEF-Stonemor Partners provides update on accounting review

July 17 (Reuters) - Stonemor Partners Lp:
* Stonemor Partners L.P. provides update on accounting review
* Stonemor Partners - partnership is working to complete review, but at this time it remains ongoing
* Stonemor - partnership continues to expect that results of corrections will have immaterial impact on cash flows for three years ended Dec. 31, 2016
* Stonemor Partners - believes it will be able to file annual report on form 10-k for fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 within next 2 to 4 weeks
* Stonemor Partners - believes it is likely that it will not be able to file Q2 10-Q by August 14, 2017
* Stonemor Partners - expects to seek a waiver or other relief to extend time for filing Q2 10-Q
* Stonemor Partners- revisions to previously reported financial info to principally reflect net decrease in deferred revs on previously reported consol balance sheets
* Stonemor Partners - continues to believe that revisions will reflect an increase in partners' capital on previously reported consol balance sheets
* Stonemor Partners -revisions to previously reported financial info to principally reflect net decrease in deferred selling costs on reported consol balance sheets