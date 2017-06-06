BRIEF-StoneMor Partners reports Q1 cash from operating activities of $12.4 mln

June 6 (Reuters) - Stonemor Partners Lp
* Provides preliminary unaudited financial results for first quarter 2017 and fourth quarter 2016
* Preliminary qtrly cash distributions declared per unit $0.33 for three months ended march, 2017
* Cash from operating activities reached $12.4 million in q1 of 2017
* "Fiscal year 2016 was a challenging year"
* Working to remediate control issues that gave rise to discovery co been under-reporting GAAP revs, over-reporting GAAP deferred revenue
* We aim to file our 2016 form 10-k by july 15, 2017, and our form 10-q for period ended march 31, 2017 within 45 days after that Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)