Feb 28 (Reuters) - Stoneridge Inc:

* Q4 SALES ROSE 20.2 PERCENT TO $207.4 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.65

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.42

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $840 MILLION TO $860 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.90 TO $2.10