April 21 (Reuters) - Stora Enso Oyj Chief Executive Annica Bresky told analyst call after Q1 report:

* PULP PRICE HIKES NOT LIKELY IN Q2 DUE TO HIGH INVENTORIES

* SAYS SEES COVID HIT ON PAPER UNIT ACCELERATING AFTER Q1

* SEES PULP PRICE HIKES POSSIBLE AT BEST LATE IN 2020 Further company coverage: (Reporting by tarmo virki)