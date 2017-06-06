FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Storage Vault Canada waives conditions on sentinel storage purchase
June 6, 2017 / 6:52 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Storage Vault Canada waives conditions on sentinel storage purchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Storage Vault Canada Inc :

* Storagevault waives conditions on sentinel storage purchase, advises previously announced montreal acquisition will not move forward and announces purchase of stores in kamloops

* Waived due diligence conditions and all other initial conditions on sentinel storage $396.6 million portfolio purchase​

* Will not move forward with $15 million montreal acquisition announced on march 10, 2017​

* Has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire three stores in kamloops for $5.8 million​

* Purchase price for kamloops acquisition is payable by issuance of $950,000 of common shares​

* Remainder of kamloops acquisition purchase price being paid with funds on hand and first mortgage financing​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

