2 months ago
BRIEF-StorageVault Canada announces $135 million bought deal offering of common shares
June 28, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-StorageVault Canada announces $135 million bought deal offering of common shares

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Storage Vault Canada Inc

* Storagevault Canada Inc. Announces $135 million bought deal offering of common shares

* Storage vault Canada Inc - ‍entered into an agreemen to sell, on a bought deal basis, 50.9 million common shares ​

* Storage vault Canada Inc - ‍offering consists of 32.1 million common shares from treasury and 18.9 million common shares sold on a secondary basis​

* Storage vault Canada Inc - ‍shares will be offered at a price of $2.65 per share, for gross proceeds to corporation of approximately $85 million​

* Storage vault Canada-‍net proceeds of treasury offering to be used to pay down debt under current credit facilities, fund previously announced, future deals​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

