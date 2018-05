May 22 (Reuters) - StorageVault Canada Inc:

* STORAGEVAULT COMPLETES THE ACQUISITIONS OF TWO PRIME GREATER TORONTO AREA STORES

* STORAGEVAULT - COMPLETED ACQUISITIONS OF STORAGE ASSETS, PROPERTY, BUSINESS USED IN OPERATION & BUSINESS OF 2 STORES IN GREATER TORONTO AREA FOR $66.5 MILLION