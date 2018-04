April 2 (Reuters) - StorageVault Canada Inc:

* STORAGEVAULT ENTERS INTO AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE THREE SELF STORAGE STORES IN ONTARIO FOR $68.7 MILLION

* ACQUISITIONS WILL RESULT IN STORAGEVAULT OWNING 27 STORES IN ONTARIO MARKET & 93 STORES ACROSS CANADA

* EACH OF ACQUISITIONS IS AN ARM'S LENGTH TRANSACTION