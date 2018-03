March 15 (Reuters) - Store Capital Corp:

* STORE CAPITAL ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350 MILLION OF SENIOR NOTES

* STORE CAPITAL - ‍PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO'S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​