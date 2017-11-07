BRIEF-‍Storebrand Liv issues SEK 1 bln tier 2 bond

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Storebrand Asa

* ‍storebrand livsforsikring as - successful placement of new tier 2 bond​

* ‍storebrand livsforsikring as has today successfully issued a new SEK 1 billion solvency ii compliant tier 2 bond issue with a coupon of 3m stibor + 2.00 per cent

* The transaction was substantially oversubscribed. The bonds will be applied for listing on the Oslo Bourse

* Danske Bank and Nordea acted as joint lead managers for the bond issue​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)