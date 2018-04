April 30 (Reuters) - Fluor Corp:

* STORK AWARDED SHELL SOUTHERN NORTH SEA TECHNICAL SUPPORT CONTRACT

* FLUOR CORP - FLUOR BOOKED THE UNDISCLOSED CONTRACT VALUE IN Q1 OF 2018

* FLUOR - UNIT STORK AWARDED 3-YEAR CONTRACT BY SHELL UK TO PROVIDE TECHNICAL SUPPORT FOR A RANGE OF SHELL'S UK-BASED ONEGAS ASSETS IN SOUTHERN NORTH SEA