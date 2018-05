BRIEF-Storm Resources Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.07

May 15 (Reuters) - Storm Resources Ltd:

* STORM RESOURCES LTD. IS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE ITS FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* STORM RESOURCES LTD - QTRLY PRODUCTION INCREASED BY 16% ON A PER-SHARE BASIS FROM PRIOR YEAR TO 19,708 BOE PER DAY

* STORM RESOURCES LTD - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.07

* STORM RESOURCES LTD - COMMODITY PRICE HEDGES CURRENTLY PROTECT APPROXIMATELY 47% OF FORECAST PRODUCTION FOR REMAINDER OF 2018

* STORM RESOURCES - FOR Q2, PRODUCTION IS FORECAST TO BE 19,500 TO 20,500 BOE PER DAY WITH PRODUCTION TO DATE IN Q2 AVERAGING 20,200 BOE PER DAY

* STORM RESOURCES LTD - CAPITAL INVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO BE $6.0 MILLION IN Q2

* STORM RESOURCES - FOR 2018, PRODUCTION EXPECTED TO REMAIN AT 20,000 - 21,000 BOE/D UNLESS THERE IS AN IMPROVEMENT IN NATURAL GAS PRICE AT STATION 2