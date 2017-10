Oct 10 (Reuters) - Stornoway Diamond Corp: ‍​

* ‍Stornoway announces Q3 production and sales results​

* Says ‍442,154 carats produced from processing of 506,381 tonnes of ore in quarter ended September at Renard Diamond Mine

* Says ‍during quarter, 506,380 tonnes of ore were processed compared to plan of 540,000 tonnes​