March 26 (Reuters) - Stornoway Diamond Corp:

* STORNOWAY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE C$0.14

* DIAMOND SALES OF 486,633 CARATS WERE COMPLETED IN Q4 WITH GROSS PROCEEDS OF $52.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: