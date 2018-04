April 11 (Reuters) - Stornoway Diamond Corp:

* STORNOWAY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 PRODUCTION AND SALES RESULTS

* QTRLY DIAMOND PRODUCTION WAS 285,851 CARATS FROM RENARD DIAMOND MINE

* HIGHER THAN BUDGETED CARAT PRODUCTION NEEDED TO ACHIEVE STORNOWAY'S FY GUIDANCE OF 1.6 MILLION CARATS PRODUCED, 1.6 MILLION CARATS SOLD