April 6 (Reuters) - Story-I Ltd:

* ALL DIRECTORS WILL TAKE A 50% CUT IN FEES FOR A PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS

* ENGAGED WITH LANDLORDS FOR RENTAL REDUCTIONS AND WAIVER OF SERVICE FEES

* SALARIES FOR MANAGEMENT AND STAFF WILL BE REDUCED BY 50%

* TO FURTHER MINIMISE IMPACT ON CASHFLOW, MAJOR SUPPLIERS AGREED TO DEFER PAYMENTS & EXTEND NORMAL CREDIT PERIOD