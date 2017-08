Aug 15 (Reuters) - STORYTEL AB (PUBL):

* Q2 TURNOVER FOR TOTAL STREAMING SEGMENT SEK 167.0 MILLION VERSUS SEK 111.3 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* SAYS TOTAL TURNOVER FOR Q2, 2017 WAS 265.9 MLN SEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)