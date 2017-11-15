FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Storytel sees positive Q4 after strong Q3 sales growth
November 15, 2017 / 7:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Storytel sees positive Q4 after strong Q3 sales growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Storytel AB (Publ)

* Storytel Q3 sales 309 million SEK (237)

* Storytel Q3 pretax result -24 million SEK (+7)

* Storytel says forecast for Q4, 2017 looks positive in all our markets

* Says in Sweden we have nearly 300,000 subscribers, and in total more than 530,000, which will generate up to 210 MSEK in streaming revenues during Q4, 2017

* Says during 2017 as a whole, we estimate our streaming

* revenues will total approximately 730 MSEK, which is an increase of 47% compared to 2016 as a whole Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

