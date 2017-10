Sept 19 (Reuters) - STORYTEL AB (PUBL)

* SIGNS DEAL FOR THREE ACQUISITIONS IN BULGARIA, TURKEY AND ICELAND​

* ‍DEAL IN BULGARIA TO ACQUIRE D&D FACTORY EXPECTS TO BE FINISHED OCT.9 2017 ​

* ‍DEAL IN TURKEY TO AQUIRE SESLENENKITAP TO BE COMPLETED OCT.12 2017 ​

* DEAL IN ICELAND TO ACQUIRE ‍SKYNJUN​ TO BE COMPLETED OCT.16 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)