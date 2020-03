BRIEF-Strabag Stops Construction Operations In Austria

March 18 (Reuters) - STRABAG SE:

* HALTING ITS REGULAR CONSTRUCTION OPERATIONS IN AUSTRIA EFFECTIVE TODAY

* ORDER APPLIES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* ORDER TO PREVENT SPREAD OF COVID-19

* APPROXIMATELY 1,000 CONSTRUCTION SITES WILL BE AFFECTED

* CURRENTLY NOT POSSIBLE TO RELIABLY ASSESS WHETHER AND TO WHAT EXTENTCONSTRUCTION WILL ALSO BE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED IN OTHER GROUP COUNTRIES

* IMPACT ON EARNINGS AND ON TARGETED EBIT MARGIN FOR 2020 CAN ONLY BE DETERMINED MORE PRECISELY ONCE SITUATION NORMALISES

* IF CURRENT SITUATION CONTINUES FOR A LONGER PERIOD OF TIME OR IF IT WORSENS, NEGATIVE CONSEQUENCES CAN BE EXPECTED