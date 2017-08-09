FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Strad Energy Services Q2 ‍net loss per share $0.04​​
#Market News
August 9, 2017 / 10:20 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services Q2 ‍net loss per share $0.04​​

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Strad Energy Services Ltd

* Strad Energy Services announces second quarter results

* Strad Energy Services Ltd qtrly ‍revenue of $28.5 million increased 197% compared to $9.6 million for same period in 2016​

* Strad Energy Services Ltd - ‍increased 2017 capital budget by $11.0 million to $26.0 million to support demand for Strad's wood matting fleet​

* Strad Energy Services Ltd qtrly ‍net loss per share was $0.04​

* Strad Energy Services- ‍looking ahead to remainder 2017, expect activity levels to continue to trend higher y-o-y despite recent volatility in oil prices​

* Strad Energy Services- ‍see demand for Canadian matting fleet continuing to be strong during Q3

* Strad Energy Services Ltd - "‍anticipate demand for our Canadian surface equipment to remain steady over second half of 2017"​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

