BRIEF-Strata Skin Sciences Announces Preliminary Q1 2020 Revenue And Provides Business Update

* STRATA SKIN SCIENCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER 2020 REVENUE AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE $6.7 MILLION TO $6.9 MILLION

* STRATA SKIN SCIENCES - PRELIMINARY RECURRING REVENUE FOR Q1 2020 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $5.7 MILLION & $5.9 MILLION

* STRATA SKIN SCIENCES - HAS PUT EMPLOYEES WHO EITHER CANNOT WORK FROM HOME OR CANNOT WORK DUE TO COVID-19 RELATED SHUTDOWNS ON LEAVE OF ABSENCE

* STRATA SKIN SCIENCES - EXPECTS THAT WHEN EXERCISING COVID-19 “EXIT STRATEGY” & RESUMES ITS BUSINESS, CO WILL BRING EMPLOYEES ON LEAVE OF ABSENCE BACK

* STRATA SKIN SCIENCES - CANNOT PROVIDE ANY REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR Q2 2020 AND REMAINDER OF YEAR

* STRATA SKIN SCIENCES - BEGAN RECEIVING ORDERS & SHIPPING TO DISTRIBUTORS IN SOUTH KOREA & WUHAN, CHINA - WHERE BUSINESS WAS DISRUPTED DURING Q1 2020