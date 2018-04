April 2 (Reuters) - STRATA Skin Sciences Inc:

* STRATA SKIN SCIENCES ANNOUNCES $17 MILLION EQUITY FINANCING LED BY ACCELMED GROWTH PARTNERS; APPOINTMENT OF INDUSTRY VETERAN AS INTERIM CEO

* APPOINTMENT OF RAFAELI AS INTERIM CEO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 10, 2018

* COMPANY'S CURRENT CEO FRANK J. MCCANEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO