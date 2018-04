April 2 (Reuters) - STRATA Skin Sciences Inc:

* SEC FILING​

* CO WILL ISSUE 15.7 MILLION SHARES OF CO’S COMMON STOCK TO A GROUP OF INVESTORS LED BY ACCELMED GROWTH PARTNERS L.P. FOR $17.0 MILLION

* ‍ON MARCH 30, 2018, COMPANY ENTERED INTO A STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ACCELMED​

* ‍ ACCELMED AGREED TO INVEST $13.0 MILLION TO PURCHASE UPON CLOSING 12 MILLION SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK AT PRICE PER SHARE OF $1.08​