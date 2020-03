March 17 (Reuters) - STRATA Skin Sciences Inc:

* STRATA SKIN SCIENCES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $8.9 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $8.3 MILLION

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.02

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.02 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* STRATA SKIN SCIENCES - STRONG BALANCE SHEET HAS ALLOWED TO REFINANCE EXISTING DEBT AT A SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN COST OF CAPITAL