May 2 (Reuters) - Stratasys Ltd:

* STRATASYS RELEASES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* STRATASYS LTD Q1 NON-GAAP SHR $0.05

* STRATASYS LTD Q1 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.24

* STRATASYS LTD Q1 REVENUE $153.8 MLN VS I/B/E/S VIEW $167.5 MLN

* STRATASYS LTD Q1 SHR VIEW $0.08 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* STRATASYS LTD - REITERATED GUIDANCE FOR PROJECTED REVENUE AND NET INCOME FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: