BRIEF-STRATEC Biomedical To Propose Increased Dividend Of EUR 0.80/Shr

April 19 (Reuters) - STRATEC Biomedical AG:

* FY SALES ROSE 13.4 PERCENT TO 209.8 MILLION EUR

* DIVIDEND 0.80 EURPER SHARE VERSUS 0.77 EURPER SHARE YEAR AGO

* FY ADJUSTED EBIT RISES 10.1% TO EUR 35.5 MILLION IN 2017 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 32.2 MILLION)

* ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS 10.4% HIGHER IN 2017 AT EUR 27.9 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2018: FURTHER GROWTH FORECAST

* EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN FOR FISCAL 2018 IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS YEAR’S FIGURE OF AROUND 17%

* OUTLOOK 2018: AT LEAST MID-SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES GROWTH

* EXPECTS TO GENERATE MOST OF SALES GROWTH PLANNED FOR 2018 IN SECOND HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR

* TO PROPOSE TRANSFORMATION OF STRATEC BIOMEDICAL INTO EUROPEAN COMPANY KNOWN AS STRATEC SE