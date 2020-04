BRIEF-STRATEC FY Net Income Up 28.0% To EUR 25.9 Million

April 2 (Reuters) - Stratec SE:

* FY SALES 221.6 MILLION EUR

* DGAP-NEWS: STRATEC GENERATES DOUBLE-DIGIT SALES AND EARNINGS GROWTH IN 2019

* ADJUSTED EBIT FOR 2019 INCREASES BY 19.1% TO EUR 31.2 MILLION (2018: EUR 26.2 MILLION)

* ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN FOR 2019 AT 14.1% (2018: 13.9%)

* OUTLOOK FOR 2020: HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE SALES GROWTH AT CONSTANT CURRENCY AND ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN OF AROUND 15% EXPECTED

* SALES UP BY 18.0% TO EUR 221.6 MILLION IN 2019

* FY NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ROSE BY 28.0% TO EUR 25.9 MILLION (2018: EUR 20.2 MILLION)

* EXPECTS TO GENERATE RISING SALES WITH SYSTEMS AND WITH SERVICE PARTS AND CONSUMABLES IN FISCAL YEAR 2020

* STRATEC EXPECTS TO GENERATE CONSTANT-CURRENCY CONSOLIDATED SALES GROWTH IN A HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE IN FISCAL YEAR 2020

* FOR 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR, STRATEC EXPECTS TO GENERATE AN ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN OF AROUND 15 % (2019: 14.1 %).