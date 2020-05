BRIEF-STRATEC Q1 Adjusted EBIT Up At EUR 7.7 Mln

May 14 (Reuters) - STRATEC SE:

* SALES UP BY 21.3% TO EUR 56.5 MILLION IN Q1/2020; ORGANIC GROWTH OF +20.1% (Q1/2019: EUR 46.6 MILLION)

* ADJUSTED EBIT FOR Q1/2020 INCREASES BY 53.9% TO EUR 7.7 MILLION (Q1/2019: EUR 5.0 MILLION)

* OUTLOOK FOR 2020 CONFIRMED: ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE AND ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN OF AROUND 15% EXPECTED

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED BY 66.3% TO EUR 6.2 MILLION (Q1/2019: EUR 3.8 MILLION)

* IMPLICATIONS OF PANDEMIC, SUCH AS THOSE OUTLINED ABOVE, BUT ALSO POTENTIAL INTERRUPTIONS WITHIN SUPPLY CHAIN, ARE STILL NOT FULLY VISIBLE

* APART FROM THOSE EFFECTS THAT HAD ALREADY MATERIALIZED BY END OF APRIL 2020, ABOVE GUIDANCE THEREFORE DOES NOT ACCOUNT FOR EFFECTS OF PANDEMIC