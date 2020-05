BRIEF-Stratec raises 2020 sales guidance, sees little impact from COVID-19

May 4 (Reuters) - Stratec SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: STRATEC REPORTS PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR Q1 2020 AND RAISES GUIDANCE FOR SALES GROWTH IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

* SAYS STRATEC EXPECTS TO REPORT SALES OF EUR 56.5 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2020 (Q1 2019: EUR 46.6 MILLION)

* SAYS COVID-19 PANDEMIC ONLY HAD A SLIGHT POSITIVE IMPACT ON FIRST-QUARTER SALES PERFORMANCE

* SAYS ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN FOR Q1 OF 2020 SHOULD AMOUNT TO AROUND 13.6% AND THUS SIGNIFICANTLY EXCEED PREVIOUS YEAR’S FIGURE OF 10.7%

* SAYS TO RAISE SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

* SAYS STRATEC NOW EXPECTS TO GENERATE CONSTANT-CURRENCY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN A LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 (PREVIOUSLY: “HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE”)

* SAYS A FIGURE OF AROUND 15% IS STILL FORECAST FOR ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN