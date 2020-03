BRIEF-Strategic Education Says All Strayer University Campuses Will Be Closed Starting On Monday

March 18 (Reuters) - Strategic Education Inc:

* STRATEGIC EDUCATION INC - ALL STRAYER UNIVERSITY CAMPUSES WILL BE CLOSED STARTING ON MONDAY, MARCH 16, 2020 THROUGH FRIDAY, MARCH 27, 2020

* STRATEGIC EDUCATION INC - SHIFTING STRAYER UNIVERSITY’S ON-GROUND CLASS SCHEDULE FULLY ONLINE FOR SPRING 2020 TERM

* STRATEGIC EDUCATION INC - HAVE IMPLEMENTED ENHANCED WORK FROM HOME POLICIES FOR ALL EMPLOYEES, INCLUDING RELAXED SICK-TIME AND PAID-TIME-OFF POLICIES

* STRATEGIC EDUCATION INC - AT THIS TIME, DO NOT EXPECT COVID-19 SITUATION TO IMPACT ONLINE COURSES OR OPERATING HOURS