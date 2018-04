April 23 (Reuters) - Strategic Oil and Gas Ltd:

* STRATEGIC OIL & GAS LTD. ANNOUNCES NEW PRESIDENT & CEO

* STRATEGIC OIL AND GAS LTD - TONY BERTHELET WILL BE JOINING COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* STRATEGIC OIL AND GAS LTD - CODY SMITH, CURRENTLY COO AND INTERIM CEO OF CO, WILL CONTINUE WITH COMPANY IN HIS ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER