March 29 (Reuters) - Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd:

* STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 26, JOHN BRANTL, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF SVP, INTENDS TO RESIGN FROM GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING’S BOARD - SEC FILING

* STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS SAYS INTENDS TO DESIGNATE DANIEL HAN, TO REPLACE JOHN BRANTL ON GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING'S BOARD