in 2 months
BRIEF-Strattec Security says co entered into a fourth amendment to its August 1, 2011 credit agreement
June 27, 2017 / 9:01 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Strattec Security says co entered into a fourth amendment to its August 1, 2011 credit agreement

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Strattec Security Corp

* Strattec Security Corp - effective as of june 26, 2017 co entered into a fourth amendment to its august 1, 2011 credit agreement - sec filing

* Strattec fourth amendment extends term of strattec credit agreement through august 1, 2020

* Effective as of june 26, co's unit adac-strattec entered into a fourth amendment to its june 28, 2012 credit agreement

* Strattec Security Corp - adac-strattec fourth amendment extends term of adac-strattec credit agreement through august 1, 2020

* Strattec Security - adac-strattec fourth amendment increases maximum borrowing availability under secured revolving credit facility from $20 million to $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

